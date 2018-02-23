NFA rice in Bicol only good for 4 days

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)—National Food Authority Bicol spokesperson Lilibeth Jacob has urged the NFA national office to shorten the time to import the staple commodity, as rice supply has dropped in the region.
Interviewed by the media, Jacob said that at present, she estimates that their buffer stock is only good for around four days.
She further expects that their stock will be completely gone by the last week of March or the first week of April, if no measures are undertaken.
Because of this, she suggests that the 250, 000 metric tons of rice be imported in April instead of the original June schedule.
According to Jacob, the presence of NFA rice in the market is a big help in keeping the price of the staple commodity low.
Commercial rice costs around P45 to P55 per kilo in the region, she noted.
Meantime, the spokesperson emphasized that the Mayon-affected residents of Albay and other calamity-stricken areas are still in the top priority of the NFA.