NBI collars DPWH employee for 'sextortion'

Escobal was collared by the NBI agents headed by Agent Bong Intia inside a hotel room in this city.
The investigation report revealed that Agnes (not her true name) through her sister, asked the assistance of NBI to apprehend Escobal who has allegedly been threatening her.
NBI Agent Intia said that the sister of the Agnes went to their office for assistance.
Agnes, it was explained by the sister, and Escobal were sweethearts for the past three years.
Their relationship started when they became friends on Facebook.
As days went by, their sweet relationship turned sour. Agnes wanted to break up with Escobal, to which the latter objected.
In order to force Agnes to continue with their relationship, Escobal sent pictures to her family, showing bed scenes.
He also warned her that should she make good her decision to break his relationship with him, he will spread their pictures on social media.
This has led to the entrapment operation conducted by the NBI agents against Escobal.
At press time, the suspect is in the custody of the NBI, while the complaint for violations of RA 9262 or Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act is being prepared for filing with the Prosecutors Office of Iriga City.
This has led to the entrapment operation conducted by the NBI agents against Escobal.
At press time, the suspect is in the custody of the NBI, while the complaint for violations of RA 9262 or Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act is being prepared for filing with the Prosecutors Office of Iriga City.