Nagueños help in blood donation drive for the Albayanos

The recent volcanic activities of Mt. Mayon has resulted to the hampering of blood donation operations supposedly scheduled in the affected areas of Albay— concerning the BMC (the largest supplier of blood units in the Bicol Region) with regards to the negative effect of the non- implementation of the drives to the blood bank in the province— a lesser blood supply for the Albayanos who might be needing so.
Dr. Diane Donacao of the BMC Blood Bank confirmed that nearby municipalities in Legazpi City had recently been inquiring of their blood supplies— an indicator of already reducing blood stock in the blood center in Legazpi.
In order to avoid further problems that may arise due to the perceived lack of supplies in the coming months, the BMC, together with the City Government of Naga launched the campaign, “Dugong Nagueño, Alay sa mga Albayano” to encourage Nagueños to donate blood and help the Albayanos affected by the recent volcanic activity.
The activity, which will continue until the month of June, 2018, in the different areas of Camarines Sur, targets at least 400 blood units for the blood center in Legazpi City.