More than a thousand ruminants in Albay still in animal evacuation pooling sites

According to the report of Albay Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Florencio Adonay and head of the Mayon Evacuation of Animal Team (MEAT), the ruminants were from the 432 affected livestock raisers from barangays Salugan, Anoling, Cabangan, and Tumpa, Bañadero,Budiao, Matnog, Salvacion, Mi-isi, Muladbucad Pequeño, Doña Tomasa, Muladbucad Grande, and Masarawag when Mayon Volcano erupted this year. Hence, the animals were evacuated in the identified pooling sites.
At present, there are no evacuated animals from the first district yet as ash fall are only experienced in the second and third districts of Albay.
The identified pooling sites are located in low-lying areas of the affected barangays outside the declared 8-9 km danger zone.
The MEAT also fed more than 1300 cats and dogs in barangays Masarawag, Muladbucad Grande, Muladbucad Pequeno, Maninila and Dona Tomasa in Guinobatan, Albay. The feeding of these animals was supported by International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), Humane Society Internationale (HSI) and Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).
The team also established strategic feeding camps and provided laminated sacks to protect the feeder, water and feeds in case of ash fall; ruminant feeding concentrates; PVC drums as feeder/water containers; and 10-meter-nylon ropes. It also conducted animal tagging and veterinary mission service which include check-up, treatments, vitamin supplementations, and other healthcare activities.
The Department of Agriculture in Bicol already donated molasses, ropes, Combinex, feeds, copra meat, and salt as food supplement to the livestock animals and relief goods to the livestock raiser/farmer. Animal healthcare interventions and monitoring to prevent outbreak of volcanic ash-related diseases and disorders on livestock are conducted at the evacuation centers. Personnel were deployed to continue the update on-site validation for the identified pooling sites of livestock. DA-Bicol provided transport vehicles for the evacuation of animals. (jaysonmgonzales)