Thursday, February 8, 2018

Home » , , , » Jade Bongat dominates swimming in Bicol Palaro

Jade Bongat dominates swimming in Bicol Palaro


NAGA CITY -- Jade Finella R. Bongat, the daughter of Naga City Mayor John Bongat, has won four gold medals for Naga City in the swimming event in the Palarong Bicol 2018.

Jade notched a gold medal each at the 100 backstroke event, 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle, and 50 backstroke, according to her father.

On Facebook, the city mayor gushed at his daughter's victory, saying that the family is very proud of Jade.

The mayor and his wife Farah Ranola Bongat personally attended Jade's events.

Jade is an elementary student at Universidad de Sta. Isabel.

Naga City is the host of this year's Palarong Bicol.

Share:

Featured Post

Bicol Standard at 25 years hits 21 million views

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol Standard, the region’s most read and fastest-growing news source, is celebrating its 25th anniversar...

 