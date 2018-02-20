DILG to barangays: Submit report on use of SK funds by March 15

In preparation for the forthcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on May 14, 2018, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reminds all barangays to submit their annual reports on the utilization of their SK funds last year not later than March 15, 2018.
DILG Officer-in-Charge Eduardo M. Ano says that there is a need to ensure that the funds allocated for the SK were spent judiciously and for the benefit and welfare of the youth.
“Bilang mga lingkod bayan, nararapat lamang na ipaalam ng mga barangay sa mga mamamayan kung paano nila ginastos ang pondong nakalaan para sa mga kabataan,” says Ano.
Under the Guidelines on the Allocation and Utilization of SK Funds issued by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) last year, “the 10% of the general fund of the barangay allocated for the SK shall be used solely for youth development and empowerment programs and projects until the new set of SK officials shall have been duly elected and qualified”.
The guidelines also specify that the SK funds shall be allocated for the Mandatory Training and SK Pederasyon elections and for youth development and empowerment programs and projects that will promote and ensure equitable access to quality education, youth employment and livelihood, anti-drug abuse, gender sensitivity, sports development, and capacity building, among others.
DILG Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya said that DILG through the Local Government Academy is prepared to conduct the Mandatory Training for Newly Elected SK Officials but the cost of these trainings shall be charged to the 10% of the Barangay General Fund reserved for youth projects.
"We wish to remind all Barangays that they should reserve funds for the Mandatory Training of all SK officials to be elected this May. Thus, they should not spend the entire 10% otherwise their SK won't be able to attend the trainings," said Malaya.
Malaya said that barangays are required to submit the said reports on SK funds utilization to the Department through the National Barangay Operations Office (NBOO), copy furnished to the National Youth Commission (NYC).
He said that submission of 2017 annual reports on SK funds can be done through email to DILG NBOO at nboo.dilgco@gmail.com. Copy to be furnished to NYC can be sent through sanggunnian.nyc@gmail.com.
Task Force on Youth Development
As part of the Department’s advocacy on transparent and accountable youth governance, Ano says that the Task Force on Youth Development (TFYD) created in each barangay shall prepare the reports on the utilization of SK Funds as well as formulate the Annual Barangay Youth Investment Program until such time that the new SK officials shall have been duly elected and qualified.
He also points out that it is the responsibility of the TFYD to ensure and monitor the implementation of the youth development and empowerment programs, projects and activities.
Likewise, the task force shall conduct inventory of all properties, finances, and documents to ensure smooth transition to the incoming SK officials.
The TFYD is composed of a Sangguniang Barangay (SB) member, preferably the Chairperson of the Committee on Women and Family, as Chairperson, and four members who are chosen from the list of the nominees of the youth organizations in the barangays.