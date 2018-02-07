DepEd V launches Oplan Sagip Eskwela as disaster response

On January 22, 2018, officials from DepEd ROV, with the presence of the Office of Civil Defense V, partner NGOs and local media, gathered for the regional launching of the OPLAN SAGIP ESKWELA (OSE) 2018 at the RELC Hall, DepED ROV.
This campaign is one of DepEd’s primary disaster response and contingency measure to the effects of Mt. Mayon’s unrest in the province of Albay, especially in the education cluster. It is an 8-fold approach wherein its focus is to provide assistance to the needs of the affected learners and personnel of the department of education and extend its support to the efforts being done by other sectors in responding to this continuing emergency.
The activities under the OSE includes the Construction of DepEd Temporary Learning Shelters to facilitate the immediate resumption of classes among the affected learners of DepEd in Albay, conduct of Psychological First Aid (PFA) to learner evacuees, support to Basic Information and Communication Operations Link (BICOL) for response in partnership with DOH5 and OCD5 for immediate reporting and updating of concerns at the evacuation centers, and the pairing/ twinning scheme of the non-affected Schools Division Office in Bicol to mobilize resources for the evacuees.
The Disaster Risk Reduction Management Team of DepEd headed by the Regional DRRM Focal Person Ms. Maria Cristina Baroso of DepEd Region V will be the one in-charge for the implementation and monitoring of the progress of the said Oplan.
During his message, DepEd Regional Director Ramon Fiel G. Abece said that DepEd is doing this initiative as part of its mandate in ensuring the continuity of education even during emergency. He also cited DepEd’s commitment to the Regional Disaster Coordinating Council (RDRRMC) in its effort to implement disaster response program during emergency.
“Although our primary concern is on the education cluster, but we do not limit our focus to the learners and to our own personnel. We are one with other agencies and with the entire community in this emergency and with this we are giving our hundred percent support to all the efforts concerning the Mt. Mayon’s unrest.” said RD Abcede.
Regional Director Claudio Yucot of the Office of Civil Defense who was also present during the launching of the OSE expressed his message of support and gratitude to DepEd Region for coming up with the Oplan Sagip Eskwela Campaign.
The Department of education will continuously run the Oplan Sagip Eskwela until the situation gets normal and stable for the learners and evacuees in Albay.