Bulusan Mayor pleads guilty to failure to remit GSIS contributions

MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- Bulusan, Sorsogon Mayor Michael "Mike" Genetia Guysayko has pleaded guilty to the charge of his failure to remit the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) contributions of the municipal employees from 2010 to 2011.
Section 52 (c) of the GSIS Act mandates the heads of government offices and agencies, including government-owned or controlled corporations and financial institutions, to remit all premium contributions, loan amortization and other accounts due to the GSIS, within 30 days from the time the amount is due and demandable. GSIS premiums are payable every 10th day of the month.
The amount of contributions from 2010 to 2011 ranges between P208,284.09 and P253,041.09.
Co-accused with Guysayko for violation of Section 52 (c) of the GSIS Act of 1997 were Municipal Treasurer Jasmin Garcia, Municipal Accountant Ramon Belleza and Municipal Budget Officer Marieta Negrite.
"[W]ith the conformity of the Office of the Ombudsman and the complainants, all the accused pleaded 'guilty' for violation of f Section 52 (c), RA 8291, to the remaining charges against them. In view thereof, the said accused are found guilty beyond reasonable doubt for violation of Section 52 (c) of Republic Act No. 8291, for each of these cases, and for which, they are hereby each sentenced to pay a fine of Five Thousand Pesos (P5,000.00) for each case, with subsidiary penalty in case of insolvency," the decision reads.
"The cash bond posted by the accused are ordered released, subject to the usual accounting and auditing procedures, after paying the fines," it continues.
Guysayko served as Bulusan mayor in 2010 to 2013. In 2013 to 2016, he was Board Member of Sorsogon, and was elected mayor of Bulusan again in 2016.