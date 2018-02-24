Bicolanas vie for Bb Pilipinas 2018

WILL A BICOLANA BE CROWNED BB. PILIPINAS 2018? Clockwise from top left: Angelica Corbe, Catriona Gray, Angeli Asuncion, Sigrid Flores, Shane Tormes, Kayesha Chua, andMichelle Gumabao are setting their sights on the prestigious titl (Photos from Bb. Pilipinas website)
They are Michelle Gumabao (Baao, Camarines Sur), Catriona Gray (Oas, Albay), Sigrid Grace Flores (Catanduanes), Shane Tormes (Bula, Camarines Sur), Kayesha Clauden Chua (Legazpi City, Albay), Angelica Corbe (Legazpi City, Albay), and Angeli Aubrey Asuncion (Tabaco, Albay).
Among the Bicolanas, an early favorite is Catriona Gray, who was earlier crowned as Miss World Philippines 2016 and made it to the top 5 of the Miss World pageant.
Gray thanked her supporters on her Facebook page for their support and encouragement during the public presentation.
Meanwhile, also among the hot picks is Michelle Gumabao, who was a former Pinoy Big Brother housemate.
The coronation night is slated on March 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Last year, Bicolana Rachel Peters of Canaman, Camarines Sur was crowned Binibining Pilipinas.