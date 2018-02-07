Barangay Councilor shot dead in Masbate

SAN PASCUAL, Masbate -- A village councilor was shot dead after he was fired upon by an unidentified suspect at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to San Pascual Police Station, the victim was identified as Donald Carba, an incumbent barangay kagawad of Mabini, this town.
Punong Barangay Felipe Dela Pena reported to the police that the victim was shot with bullets from a still-unidentified gun caliber.
The suspect fled following the shooting.
He added that the police immediately responded to the incident and are presently conducting an investigation to determine who is behind the killing. (with report from Vince Villar)