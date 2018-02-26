Andaya declares bid for governor of Cam Sur

NAGA CITY – 1st Dist Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr. is expected to announce soon his decision to run for governor of Camarines Sur.
This information was confirmed to the Bicol Standard by no less that his longtime aide and 1st District Board member Russel Bañez in a telephone interview.
Andaya’s decision to run for the top position in the premier province in Bicol was reached upon consultation with some leaders coming from the five districts of the province in an gathering held in Metro Manila, last night.
Board member Bañez confirmed that Rep. Andaya is scheduled for an interview with the local media, to make public his plan to run for the said position.
Meanwhile, Marissa Mercado- Andaya, wife of Rep. Andaya, will run for congresswoman of the 1st district, while former Pasig City Mayor Maribel Andaya-Eusebio, who is the sister of Rep. Andaya will run for congresswoman in the 2nd district of Camarines Sur.
Maribel Andaya-Eusebio is said to be preparing to register as a voter in the town of Libmanan from where her grandmother hails.
Banez also told the Bicol Standard that Andaya’s group will field a complete slate for all local positions.
Andaya's leaders are expected to meet this coming March in connection with this political development, Bañez said.