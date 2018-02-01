All roads lead to Naga for Palarong Bicol 2018

He pinned his hopes on the intense preparation of the athletes, backed by the overwhelming support of the Schools Division Office and the city government.
Last year, Naga City came close to winning the championship, but was dislodged by the perennial winner, the Division of Camarines Sur.
Meanwhile, Albay another strong contender for the crown, earlier announced that they are considering reducing their participation because of the ongoing eruption of Mayon Volcano.
Reports reaching the Bicol Standard, however, say that they have nonetheless sent a complete delegation to the regional sporting event.
This week, athletes from the different schools divisions have started arriving in Naga City for the games.
The Palarong Bicol 2018 will open on February 3, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Metro Naga Sports Complex.
A parade, which will be attended by the DepEd regional officials, athletes, and coaches, is scheduled on the opening date at the aforementioned venue.
The events in the Palarong Bicol this year include: archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, basketball, baseball, boxing, billiards, chess, gymnastics, football, futsal, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, wushu, wrestling, pencak silat, dancesport, aero gymnastics, and other special events.
Meantime, classes are suspended on February 5 to 8 in the fifteen billeting schools in Naga City: Naga Central School I, Naga Central School II, Sabang Elem. School, Don Manuel Abella Elem. School, Mabolo Elem. School, Tabuco Central School, Julian B. Meliton Elem. School, Concepcion Grande Elem. School, Dr. Domingo Abcede Elem. School, Sta. Cruz Elem. School, Calauag Elem. School, Leon Q. Mercado National High School, Naga City School of Arts & Trades, Cararayan national High School, Concepcion Pequena National High School, Camarines Sur National High School, Tinago National High School, Tinago Central School, and Pacol Elementary School.
The Palarong Bicol 2018 will close on February 10, 2018.