Albay welcomes MMDA, Metro Manila Council

The Metro Manila Council Mayon Relief Operations convoy comprising of 125 personnel with 26 vehicles (ambulances, fire trucks, pick-ups, etc.) isscheduled to personally bring food, medicine, and clean water from fire trucks to the different evacuation centers around the province for three days.
According to OIC general manager of MMDA, Jose Arturo Garcia Jr., they formed teams to make this Mayon operation possible.
He also gave a message from the 17 mayors of metro manila who said that they are pleased to help Albayanos, “Makita lang, makamayan, at maakap lang sila malaking bagay na yan.” He added.
The Metro Manila Council coordinated with Presidential Adviser for Political Affairs Francis Tolentino, the appointed crisis manager for the Mayon volcano eruption.
Groups from Navotas and Parañaque already coordinated with their target municipality.
Navotas will be distributing relief goods to Ligao City, and financial assistance in Guinobatan. While Parañaque will give Relief and Financial Assistance to Camalig.
On the other hand, Malabon, Quezon City, and Valenzuela group coordinated with the Provincial Government of Albay for the lists of evacuation centers and number of evacuees to be able to identify which group is quantitatively capable to cater families on each evacuation centers.
While Muntinlupa, personally turnover their financial assistance to Governor Al Francis Bichara.
The Metro Manila Council Mayon Relief Operations was planned and organized during the emergency meeting of the Metro Manila Council where the Metro Manila mayors and the MMDA agreed to have a common fund with each LGU giving at least P500,000 from their local disaster funds.
The group attended the flag ceremony of the Provincial Government of Albay before their deployment to different evacuation centers. (PGA-PIO)