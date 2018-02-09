Albay and Sorsogon to have alternative road soon--DPWH

DPWH Region 5 Director Danilo E. Versola said the Bacon-Manito Road which will be a 15.3-kilometer, 2-lane road with five bridges traversing mountainous terrain along the east coast of Albay and Sorsogon is being implemented by the regional office with only three (3) ongoing contracts to be completed.
Director Versola noted that one of the contracts which covers the 3.9-kilometer gaps in Barangay Osiao to Barangay Sto. Niño in Bacon, Sorsogon is almost complete at 93.7 percent work accomplishment. For this segment, DPWH allocated P183 million to undertake road opening, paving, drainage construction, and right-of-way acquisition.
The contract covering the P110 million opening of 699 lineal meters road and concreting of 232 lineal meter road, and construction of two (2) bridges in Bacon Sorsogon is now 40 percent completed while the last phase involving the P150 million concreting of 836 lineal meter road, gravelling of 756 lineal meter road, and construction of two (2) bridges also in Bacon, Sorsogon.
Currently, motorists from Manito, Albay have to pass by lengthy secondary roads and congested Daang Maharlika Road to get to Bacon, Sorsogon and vice versa. With the completion of the project, motorists can bypass the city road and the original route which is four (4) times longer than Bacon-Manito Road.
“This road will provide a better and safer alternative route to the traveling public. It will not only result to substantial savings for motorists but also improve economic condition of these nature-rich areas of Albay and Sorsogon,” said Director Versola.