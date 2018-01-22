VP Leni supporters to converge at CSur Capitol Complex on Jan. 23

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A group of supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo have scheduled a gathering calling to "protect the sacred votes" coming from Camarines Sur.
Marisa David Belmonte, a staunch supporter of VP Robredo confirmed this information to the Bicol Standard this morning.
Camarines Sur is one of the three pilot provinces identified in an election protest case filed by Sen. Bongbong Marcos on the ground of irregularities.
The supporters will gather on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Pili, Camarines Sur where the ballot boxes are deposited at the Provincial Treasurer's Office.
On Friday, the ballot boxes will be transported to the Presidential Electoral Tribunal where the recount will be conducted.