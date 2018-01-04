TRO vs STL expires in 10 CSur towns

PILI, CSur--Evenchance Gaming Corporation which operates the Small Town Lottery (STL) in the Province of Camarines Sur is again free to proceed with its normal operation since the twenty-day Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) had lapsed, and no injunction was issued by the court.
At the hearing today, Judge Vivencio Gregorio G. Atutubo III of Branch 32 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) suspended the scheduled hearing due to the pending Petition for Certiorari that was filed in the Court of Appeals by Evenchance.
With these developments, Evenchance can now resume its STL business in the towns of Minalabac, Pasacao, Milaor, San Fernando, Bato, Del Gallego, Buhi, Siruma and Lagonoy, which were ordered stopped due to the TRO.
Meanwhile, the next setting of the case is scheduled on February 7, 2018.
It will be recalled that the mayors of the above-mentioned towns have filed a Petition in the Regional Trial Court for to stop the Small Town Lottery Operation in their localities for various violations committed by the operator.