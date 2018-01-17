Trabaho, Negosyo Kabuhayan in Masbate set on January 25

Masbate City – Calling all those who are looking for a job or wanting to change jobs in the province of Masbate: this is your chance as DOLE Bicol in cooperation with DTI and partner LGUs bring the third Trabaho, Negosyo at Kabuhayan (TNK) installment in the island province of Masbate this 25 January 2018 at the covered court of LGU Dimasalang, Masbate.
The whole day TNK Job and Business fair is open not only to all Masbateños but to all Bicolanos in the region as the activity will be participated in by 10 Local, 2 Overseas employers and 2 Government Agencies offering hundreds of vacancies here and abroad.
Also, a one-stop-shop composed of major government agencies such as NBI, SSS, Pag-Ibig, PSA, BIR and Philhealth will be there to cater to the documentary needs of job applicants.
Moreover, during the event, a free medical-dental check-up will be an added service to the public sponsored by the Provincial Government Provincial Health Office (PHO) Masbate and LGU Dimasalang while provision of skills-business training and consulting services will be spearheaded by TESDA and DTI respectively.
“It’s a very big event for Masbate. There will even be free haircut, massage and other beauty and wellness services. That’s why we are really urging not only jobseekers but all Masbateños to come and participate in this TNK at Dimasalang,” DOLE Bicol Regional Director Exequiel R. Sarcauga said.
Job seekers are advised to bring at least 10 sets/ photocopies of their documents like resume, diploma, transcript of records, passport if any, and TESDA training certificate if any and related documents such as certificate of employment.
“Remember that in a TNK Jobs Fair there are many employers. I advise them to submit to every employer to increase their chances of getting hired,” DOLE Bicol asst. reg. dir. Rovelinda A. Dela Rosa added.
More than the job opportunity, free training will be up for grabs to qualified applicants with the participation of the Philippine Nippon Technical College (PNTC). The PNTC is offering free skills training and sure job placement to Japan to qualified applicants in a study-now-pay later arrangement.
The TNK Jobs and Business fair will run from 8am to 5pm on said date. Advocacy for the fair will be co-handled by PIA Masbate and ABS-CBN Bicol.