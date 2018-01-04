Thursday, January 4, 2018

Top-performing business establishments in Daet feted


DAET, Camarines Norte 1/4/18 (Bicol Standard) -- The local government of Daet, Camarines Norte recently recognized the top 10 performing business establishments in the town.

Mayor Benito "B2K" Ochoa said the ten business establishments should be feted for their contribution to Daet's growth and development.

Topping the list is Super Shopping Market, Inc. (SM Hypermarket), followed by PMFTC Inc., Starharvest Food, Inc. (Jollibee – F. Pimentel), Jack Trading, Inc. (Houseware Plaza Superstore), Citistores, Inc. (Centro Department Store), Paul Sebastian D. Tanzo (P. Tanzo Prime Goods Source), Bicolandia Drug Corp. (Mercury Drug Daet), Coca-Cola Femsa Phils, Inc., Jorge Tan (Stance Sales and Distributor), and Family Merchant Project Development Corp.

The business establishments were selected according to their compliance with local business and tax laws, Ochoa said.

