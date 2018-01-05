Teachers to get more allowances in 2018

|Photo: DepEd
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced that educators are set to receive additional net take home pay and allowances beginning January 2018.
A Teacher 1 (Salary Grade 11) without dependents and has a starting basic salary of P19,620 used to take home P17,220.86 (with Personnel Economic Relief Allowance or PERA) under the 2017 tax schedule. With the TRAIN law implementation and the 3rd tranche of the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) of 2015 in effect, a Teacher 1 is expected to receive a gross basic salary of P20,179 and will have a net take home pay (NTHP) of P20,012.89 (with PERA).
This amounts to a total net increase of 16.21% or P2,792.03 per month.
Moreover, the annual “chalk allowance” saw an increase from P2,500 to P3,500, which is allotted for the purchase of chalks, erasers, and other classroom supplies and materials.
The clothing allowance also increased from P5,000 to P6,000.