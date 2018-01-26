Friday, January 26, 2018

Home » , , , , » ORAGON NA BOKSINGERO | Search on for fresh boxing talent in Sorsogon

ORAGON NA BOKSINGERO | Search on for fresh boxing talent in Sorsogon


SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard)--Around 200 boxers from Luzon are expected to compete in the preliminaries of the Philippine Sports Commission-Pacquiao Amaterur Boxing Cup, which will take place at the Sorsogon National High School Gymnasium on January 27-28, 2018.

Several of the participants have already arrived in this city, which also happens to be the home of rising boxing star Michael Farenas.

"We will continue to help the sports development in Sorsogon and I would like to thank the Philippine Sports Commission for choosing us to be the host city in this grassroots sports program. We are proud to have a world champion in Michael Farenas. But, it's time na may kasunod na, dahil napakalaki ng potential ng ating mga atleta at kabataan sa Sorsogon," Gov. Bobet Lee Rodrigueza said.

Sorsogon has also produced basketball stars like Dante Gonzalgo and Beau Belga, Rodrigueza said.

The search for fresh boxing talent has thirteen stops across the country before the finals in Pacquiao's home province of Sarangani on May 5.
Share:

Featured Post

Bicol Standard at 25 years hits 21 million views

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Bicol Standard, the region’s most read and fastest-growing news source, is celebrating its 25th anniversar...

 