ORAGON NA BOKSINGERO | Search on for fresh boxing talent in Sorsogon

Several of the participants have already arrived in this city, which also happens to be the home of rising boxing star Michael Farenas.
"We will continue to help the sports development in Sorsogon and I would like to thank the Philippine Sports Commission for choosing us to be the host city in this grassroots sports program. We are proud to have a world champion in Michael Farenas. But, it's time na may kasunod na, dahil napakalaki ng potential ng ating mga atleta at kabataan sa Sorsogon," Gov. Bobet Lee Rodrigueza said.
The search for fresh boxing talent has thirteen stops across the country before the finals in Pacquiao's home province of Sarangani on May 5.