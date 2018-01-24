Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Safe areas for viewing Mayon's eruption

Photo: Phivolcs
 The Albay Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO) has suggested safe public areas for viewing the eruption of Mayon Volcano.

These include:

Lignon Hill - 11.6 km from Mayon
Cagsawa Ruins - 10.5 km from Mayon
Legazpi Boulevard - 16 km from Mayon
Daraga Church - 12.5 km from Mayon
Estanza - 15.6 km from Mayon
Taysan Hills - 15 km from Mayon

Meantime, said office has been receiving calls from various embassies inquiring about the presence of their respective nationals in the area.

In view of this, PTCAO is setting up hotline numbers for our foreign guests and tourism stakeholders to contact for assistance or concerns relative to Mayon Volcano's activity.

Landline : (052) 742-0241 and (052) 742-0242
Mobile: 09285208748
