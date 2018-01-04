RS Components brings its transformer selection to Philippine marketplace

MAKATI CITY – Leading engineering product distributor RS Components (RS) has announced the availability of its wide selection of electric transformers and related peripherals to the Philippine market. This is made possible by its newly-launched online store that’s solely focused on catering to the country.
With this development, individuals and companies in the Philippines can now easily order transformers, power supplies, coil formers, mounting kits, and other products from such trusted brands in the industry as RS Pro, EPCOS, Nuvotem Talema and others.
Transformers are electrical devices that transfer electricity between two or more circuits through electromagnetic induction. They can either increase or decrease current outputs to suit particular needs of other devices. Transformers are vital for the safe and optimal electrical flow within structures.
RS Components carries transformers only from brands which have proven their products’ reliability and quality through wide use over the decades. Engineers the world over have come to trust the RS brand and the products it carries thanks to the company’s sustained commitment to excellence.
All products in the RS Philippines online store are delivered to any point of the country free of charge. Delivery times may vary depending on applicable regulations for products entering the country.
RS Components is the trading arm of Electrocomponents plc (LSE:ECM), a leading multinational manufacturer of engineering equipment and related peripherals based in the UK. The company has recently expanded to the Philippines as a response to the country’s upbeat economy and growing infrastructure needs.