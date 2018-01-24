Report overpriced face masks--DTI Bicol

|Photo courtesy of Mayor Ann Gemma Ongjoco of Guinobatan
This is in relation to the continued restiveness of Mayon Volcano.
Bhem Berango, Information Officer of the agency, said they are currently studying the sanctions that may be imposed upon those who sell overpriced commodities during the calamity.
Even if face masks are not among the prime commodities, it is important to the health of those affected by the ashfall, thus may not be taken advantage of by entrepreneurs.
DTI has already deployed its team to monitor the prices of said items.
Meantime, Berango said that the price freeze of prime commodities remains in effect due to Albay's being under a State of Calamity.
The office explained that the price freeze will last for 60 days, should the status remain.
Among the products covered by the price freeze are canned goods, salt, coffee refills, evaporated and condensed milk, powdered milk, powder and bar soap, bottled mineral water, and noodles.