Bicol Standard photographer Othelo Orpiada Padre captured this scene of kids showering off ashes in a free shower service provided in Guinobatan, Albay by a truck of the Bureau of Fire Protection. The town was covered anew in ash starting around 11:51 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
PHOTO | Free shower in Guinobatan, Albay
