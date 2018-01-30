PHOTO | Free shower in Guinobatan, Albay

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Bicol Standard photographer Othelo Orpiada Padre captured this scene of kids showering off ashes in a free shower service provided in Guinobatan, Albay by a truck of the Bureau of Fire Protection. The town was covered anew in ash starting around 11:51 a.m. Tuesday.
