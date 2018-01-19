"With the help of LGU Sagñay, AKAP, JJC Naga and Bantay Bata Bicol, we were able to gather 280 girls that we instilled with the right awareness and knowledge. We believe that this is an essential first step in protecting our young. The panty advocacy is a way to block the lustful eyes of dangerous persons that dwell and interact with children in our neighborhood. And raise awareness to parents of the reality of this danger. It's a call to protect the dignity of children at all times," the organizers said.
Bicol Standard is a proud partner of JCI Naga's Panty Drive.