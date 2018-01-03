Omar Buenafe eyes Naga City mayoralty

|Buenafe
Since two years ago, he has been rumored to be interested in the position, but begged off to confirm or deny the persistent reports as he was then the Regional Police Chief.
"In due time, I will let you know of my intentions to help Naga City in any way I can," he said.
He added that he prefers Naga City First Lady Farah Bongat to be his running-mate, although there are still details to be ironed out.
Farah Bongat, the wife of incumbent mayor John Bongat, has also been rumored to be interested in joining the political fray.
Businessman Fortunato "Tato" Mendoza, on the other hand, who ran for mayor in the previous polls but lost, meantime said that he plans to join Buenafe's team, as a candidate for either vice mayor or city councilor.
Nathan Sergio, a three-term city councilor of Naga City, who also ran for vice mayor in the last election but lost, has also been confirmed to be joining forces with Buenafe.
Meanwhile, in a gathering of political stalwarts last week during the birthday celebration of Nathan Sergio, the issue of the forthcoming election was substantially discussed.
Apart from Mendoza and Sergio, former City Mayor and former Congressman Sulpicio "Cho" Roco, Jr. was also present in the gathering.
As this developed, Buenafe said that at least two incumbent city councilors, two bankers, a doctor, and a lawyer, have shown interest in joining his group.
Other details will follow, Buenafe said.
Buenafe is the organizer of anti-drug and anti-crime advocacy group Bicol Region Against Drugs (BRAD) which has been prominently making the rounds in the different barangays of Naga City and other towns in Camarines Sur.
When reached for her comment on this political development, Farah Bongat laughed it off but continued by saying “pag harani na lang.”
(With report from Oscar Esmenda)