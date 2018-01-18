New Pamplona Vice Mayor assumes post

PAMPLONA, Camarines Sur--The dismissal order of Gemino A. Imperial, who was elected Vice Mayor of this town, has been served on January 15, 2018 by Provincial Director Melody A. Relucio of the Department of Interior and Local Government.
This was confirmed by Mayor Ace Cruz, one of the complainants in the administrative complaint filed against Imperial for Grave Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial of the Best Interest of the Service.
In an interview over 91.9 BBS FM, Cruz said the new vice mayor, Ronaldo Franco, has assumed his post following the law on succession.
Franco, it would be recalled, was the number one municipal councilor in the previous polls.
Under Franco's leadership as vice mayor, Cruz added that he believes that the budget will be approved.
Dismissal from service
Imperial was meted the penalty of dismissal from service, with the accessory penalties of forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from holding public office, cancellation of civil service eligibility, and is barred from taking the Civil Service examination.
According to the complaint, on January 14, 2014, Imperial, then Mayor, representing the Municipality of Pamplona, Camarines Sur leased to Rodolfo Pua, a back hoe and motor grader at a rate of P500 each day.
The complainants said that the said contract between LGU Pamplona and Pua violated the provisions of Ordinance No. 001-2008, which fixed the rental for both pieces of equipment at P1,200.00 per hour.
Pua only paid LGU Pamplona the amount of P40,000.00 on March 11, 2015, after using both pieces of equipment for eighty (80) days.
The complainants told the Ombudsman that LGU Pamplona should have been paid the total amount of P768,000, which is based on the computation that the equipment was used for eighty (80) days, for 8 hours working period per day.
In the counter-affidavit of Imperial, he denied the allegations against him, saying that the complainants failed to show that the contract was manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to the government.
He also said that he did not benefit or gain from the transaction, or acted in bad faith with gross inexcusable negligence.