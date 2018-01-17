Naga to host Palarong Bicol 2018

Naga City will be hosting this year’s Palarong Bicol 2018, after holding the same event in the city two years ago.
Mayor John Bongat already confirmed the news, eventually directing concerned offices including the General Services Department and the City Engineer’s Office with the putting up of the Palarong Bicol flags to usher in the event which will kick-off on February 3, 2018.
Mayor Bongat is optimistic that the city can once again be hailed as the over-all champion, same as the city achievement two years ago.
Last year, 2017, Naga City landed second to Camarines Sur, with only one gold medal to beat.
Naga City will also be hosting for this year the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA)- Bicol on February 22 and the Batang Pinoy- Luzon Leg on June.
Meanwhile, the city is now busy preparing for the staging of the three sports events, especially with the billeting centers wherein 15 schools’ classrooms will be utilized to accommodate players and delegates from the other provinces of Bicol.