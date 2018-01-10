Naga City to relocate informal waste sector members

NAGA CITY 10/01/18 (Bicol Standard)--More than 200 families belonging to the informal waste sector in Balatas, Naga City will be relocated to a new housing project in Barangay San Isidro.
This was revealed by Mayor John Bongat in a Facebook post earlier this week.
The families, the local chief executive said, will be displaced due to the closure of the existing Balatas dumpsite.
Bongat added that on Tuesday, he showed the construction of the City Employees' Housing Project in Barangay Del Rosario to
Dr. Joseph Bichara of the Maronite Order of Australia.
He said the Maronites will be partnering with the city government for the development of the housing project for the Balatas residents.
It would be recalled that in May 2017, Bongat ordered the closure of the Balatas dumpsite following the contractor's receipt of the Notice to Proceed with the closure in April 2017.
Bongat earlier said that the residents who would be displaced would be given livelihood opportunities.
This was after a group of residents objected to the relocation because their livelihood depended on collecting and selling recyclables from the dumpsite.