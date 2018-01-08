Naga City targets better public security programs

Mayor John Bongat stated in an interview that the newly- purchased units will be of help to the enforcement operations of the PSO.
“Para mapakarhay ta talaga an serbisyo sa manlaen-laen na trabaho kan PSO,” explained Bongat.
Renne Gumba likewise said that the units will be of help to their conducted operations, specifically of the three (3) task forces— wheel- clamp, city ordinances enforcement and traffic management.
“Going beyond the aesthetic value kan vehikulo, an importante po, makatabang ini sa pagtrabaho ta,” explained Gumba.
In line still with the public safety concerns of the city government, Bongat confirmed his directive to the Naga City Police Office (NCPO) in conducting checkpoint operations in random areas of the city.
Mayor Bongat also disclosed their plan in the city government to purchase additional CCTV cameras.
The construction of the new command center is also already underway, accordingly, which will manage the CCTV network in the city.
In addition, the city government is planning to implement within this first quarter of the year the new mobile application of the city.
The new mobile application, now being developed by the Information and Technology Office (ITO) of the City Government of Naga, in partnership with the Ateneo de Naga University Computer Studies, as well as the Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology (BISCAST), would be a communication tool providing the public easy access to the three (3) main emergency situation responders— ambulance, police car and firetrucks.
The application will be Waze- based— showing the location of the informant where the summoned responder will proceed for their corresponding operations— a mechanism seen to hasten response of concerned offices during emergency situations. (by Armie B. Gunay, CEPPIO)