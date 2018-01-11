Naga City college student, outsider arrested inside campus

Thursday, January 11, 2018

NAGA CITY 1/11/18 (Bicol Standard)--Barely two months before graduating with a degree in Financial Accounting, a 4th year student was arrested earlier today for possession of marijuana.

The student, identified as Jaypee Ballesteros, a resident of Villa Corazon Subd., Naga City, was allegedly caught by a security guard along with a companion, Herwin Dignadice, at the 4th floor of DHS Building, University of Nueva Caceres at around 4 p.m. today.

Investigators said Dignadice, an outsider, had been spotted thrice in the CCTV, pretending to be a guardian of a preschooler.

The two were allegedly engaged in a pot session when they were caught.

The suspects will be facing a charge for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (With report from Boyet Paderes)

