Naga City college student, outsider arrested inside campus

NAGA CITY 1/11/18 (Bicol Standard)--Barely two months before graduating with a degree in Financial Accounting, a 4th year student was arrested earlier today for possession of marijuana.
The student, identified as Jaypee Ballesteros, a resident of Villa Corazon Subd., Naga City, was allegedly caught by a security guard along with a companion, Herwin Dignadice, at the 4th floor of DHS Building, University of Nueva Caceres at around 4 p.m. today.
Investigators said Dignadice, an outsider, had been spotted thrice in the CCTV, pretending to be a guardian of a preschooler.
The two were allegedly engaged in a pot session when they were caught.
The suspects will be facing a charge for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (With report from Boyet Paderes)