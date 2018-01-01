Milaor most wanted for robbery with homicide arrested

MILAOR, Camarines Sur 1/1/18 (BICOL STANDARD) -- The combined police operatives led by P03 Randy Sola of this town and PO3 Arnel Preconcillo of Pili, MPS have arrested Cyrus Bandola y Garinga, the principal suspect in the Robbery with Homicide case which is pending with the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Naga City.
PO3 Sola told the BICOL STANDARD that the said suspect is considered as the number 1 Most Wanted person here, due to the said case.
Judge Leo Intia, Presiding Judge of Branch 37 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) has not recommended bail for the release of the said suspect.
The suspect was arrested at 9:30 am, yesterday (Dec. 31).
He is presently detained at the Milaor MPS, but will be turned over to the court for proper disposition of the case.