Mga principal, may diretso magsuspinder nin klase kun kinakaipuhan - DepEd

Ini an sinabi ni Mark Kevin Arroco, saru sa mga tagapagtaram kan DepEd Bicol, sa kahaputan kan nagkapira kun pwede man ini gbuhon kan principal matapos na magdesisyon si Gobernador Al Francis Bichara na i agi na sana sa localize judgement an pagpapaluwas nin aviso.
Alagad, sinabi ni Arroco, na dae man ini ginigibo pa sa Bicol huli taan gabos nagdedepende sana sa lokal na gobyerno..
Base sa DepEd order num 43 series of 2012, pwede man ini gibuhon kan principal bilang tagapag administrar kan eskwelahan, alagad ngani na mas safe, mas makakarahay kun makipag koordinar sa mga local chief executives kan brgy huli ta mas mahiwas an poder kan mga ini.
“Under DepEd Order nunber 43, School Heads may suspend classes in cases where urgent action is needed to avoid the possible loss of lives or bodily harm. Pwede siya provided na dapat as a matter if protocol, inform ang SDS, LCE/ Barangay para alam din nila yung action na ginawa ng School Head,” paliwanag ni Arroco.
Mientrastanto, kun dae maka desisyon an principal asin kapitan kan brgy, pwede man na an magurang na mismo an magdesisyon kun papalaugon o dae an aki, huli ta sinda an mas nakaakam kan sitwasyon.