Mayor Bongat leads Balatas Dumpsite closure inspection

NAGA CITY 1/16/2018 (Bicol Standard)--To ensure that the closure activities of the open, controlled Balatas Dumpsite are on track, Naga City Mayor John Bongat led an inspection this morning.
"The city government was finally issued an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) by the DENR last December 2017, greenlighting the construction of the city's new Sanitary Land Fill (SLF) in Brgy San Isidro," Bongat said on Facebook.
"This means that bidding of the basic civil works component of the SLF is already underway," he explained.
Last week, the local chief executive announced the impending relocation of the over 200 families belonging to the informal waste sector to a new housing project.
The city will provide livelihood opportunities to the families who will be relocated, he said.