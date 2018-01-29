MAYON CRISIS | Rep. Batocabe lobbies for temporary living quarters

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--"It is about time that the national government help us fast track the building of Temporary Living Quarters and Tent City, rather than squeezing our bakwits like sardines in classrooms not designed for habitation," Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel M. Batocabe told the Bicol Standard Sunday.
This after the solon said he witnessed for himself the overcrowded classrooms filled with an average of 25 families with a total of 75 to 100 evacuees per classroom.
"As a legislator, there is no better way to make proposals or enact measures than seeing for yourself the problems you seek to resolve," he said.
"Albay is confronted with a crisis of epic proportions," Batocabe remarked.
Earlier, the congressman said education is disrupted when classrooms are used as evacuation centers.
"Children evacuees are double victims of Mayon eruption-- they are uprooted from both their homes and their schools," he lamented.