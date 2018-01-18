LGU Naga seeks aid for Albay

LGU Naga City is seeking help for those affected by Mayon Volcano's eruption in Albay.
The immediate needs, which were identified by the local government unit, include:
Hygiene kit:
Toothbrushes
Toothpastes
Sanitary napkins
Body soaps
Diapers
Face towels
Face masks
Food:
Canned goods
Rice
Bottled water
Used clothing
You may bring your donations at the City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Hall Compound, Naga City, the LGU said on Naga Smiles to the World.
The first mission is slated on January 20, 2018, 5am. Cut- off for accepting donations for the first mission is on January 19, 2018, 6pm.
The second mission is on January 27, 2018, 5am. Cut- off for accepting donations for the second mission is on January 26, 2018, 6pm.
Yesterday, the organizers convened to work out details for the preparation and delivery of much needed support for the affected people.