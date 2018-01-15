Hotels increasing in Naga; City gets ahead for summer, other tourism programs

|Photo: Naga Smiles To The World
NAGA CITY--The Naga City Arts, Culture and Tourism Office (ACTO) noted an increase this year in the number of hotels and other accommodation establishments being constructed in the city, in which around half of the number are already accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as they maintain observance of the regulations and national standards required by the government.
Mr. Alec Santos, ACTO Head, shared that the city started with 34 accommodation establishments in 2011 which grew into 80 at present— an increase of more than 50% in six years.
Among the accredited hotels include the CBD Plaza Hotel, Crown Hotel, The Carmen Hotel, Robinsons Hotel, and the still under construction Summit Hotels and Go Hotels.
Reports from the DOT cited Naga City as the city with the most number of accredited hotels in the entire Bicol region— an indicator of good economic status of the city enough to encourage investors to do business, as well as excellent quality of service the hotels and restaurants can offer their clients, especially tourists.
Santos shared that they in the city government are very supportive in boosting capability of the private stakeholders such as hotel establishments, resorts and transport groups among others, as they are the most common engagers of tourists in the city.
The Inter-Agency Joint Inspection Team dubbed as the Task Force Tourism started in 2012 is one of the office’s mechanisms in the city to ensure quality of service being rendered by private establishments for their clients— assuring sanitation, safety and security among others.
With the summer season coming in less than three months now, ACTO is currently working on necessary preparations to anticipate the visit of tourists in the city, among which includes the water safety and basic life support trainings for the tourist guides and lifeguards— to ensure safety also of tourists.
ACTO also intensifies campaign against abusive automobile drivers as they are one of the sectors that greatly impacts tourists’ impressions of the city.
Other concerns being resolved by the office includes the creation of alternate routes to tourist destination to facilitate easy access of visitors and the establishment of a tourism center to provide information guidance especially to lone travelers, as well as the city museum which will display city artifacts.
The office is also working for the promotions of art- related activities and the use of karetelas as a mode of transportation.
With the 10% rise in the number of tourist arrivals in 2017 from the 1.21M in 2016, ACTO is seeing still the increase of visitors coming in the city in the next years.
In an interview, Santos reiterated that along with the commercialism and the many man-made attractions, the culture of the Nagueños is what truly makes up the tourism of Naga City— its food, beliefs, and festivities— the one aspect that truly attracts tourists in the city. (By: Armie B. Gunay, CEPPIO)