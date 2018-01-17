ENTERTAINMENT | Miss Bicolandia 2013 Angelica Corbe joins Bb Pilipinas 2018

|Angelica Corbe
Photo from https://www.flickr.com/photos/siwallyni/9723236359
The 24-year-old financial analyst from Legazpi City, was also previously crowned Mutya ng Ibalong 2012.
She is a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Sccountancy from Aquinas University of Legazpi.
According to her, she is an advocate of lupus awareness.
Below is the list of candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2018:
Jerelleen Rodriguez
Jehza Huelar
Juliana Kapeundl
Wynona Buot
Rosantonette Mendoza
Sigrid Grace Flores
Kristie Rose Cequeña
Enalouis Velasco
Ana Patricia Asturias
Muriel Orais
Angelie Aubrey Asuncion
Karen Gallman
Trixia Marie Maraña
Edjelyn Joy Gamboa
Janette Sturm
Sarah Margarette Joson
Janice Roman
Henna Kaizelle Nicole Cajandig
Eva Patalinjug
Anjame Magbitang
Samantha Avestruz
Loren Artajos
Samantha Bernardo
Marie Sherry Ann Tormes
Katherine Ventura
Maria Andrea Verdadero Abesamis
Patrizia Garcia
Mary Joy de Castro
Vickie Marie Milagrosa Rushton
Catriona Gray
Samantha Lemonon
Analiza Vizcarra
Kayesha Chua
Ma. Ahtisa Manalo
Sophia Baino
Agatha Romero
Rose Marrie Murphy
Stephanie Joy Abellanida
Michele Gumabao