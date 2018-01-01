Monday, January 1, 2018

Eight houses razed by New Year's Day fire in Naga City

NAGA CITY 1/1/18 (Bicol Standard)--At least eight houses were consumed by fire early morning on New Year's Day at Zone 3, Igualdad, Naga City. Of the eight, six were totally burned and two were partially burned.

The fire was recorded at around 2 a.m, the police said.

Reportedly, the fire was intentionally set, according to the victims.

The same victims said that although the Bureau of Fire Protection was able to respond early, the fire equipment was out of order.

They also told the Bicol Standard that the fire consumed all their belongings.

Meantime, Chin Po Tong Volunteer Fire Brigade also responded to the incident.

There were no casualties in the fire.

Fire out was declared at 3:37 a.m.

As of this writing, investigation is still being conducted.
