DSWD sends relief aid for Albay evacuees

"DSWD-Bicol today sent a total of 5,500 family food packs, amounting to PHP2,211,000, and 11,000 pieces of malong, amounting to PHP2,750,000, to the provincial government of Albay for distribution to the families staying in evacuation centers in the province," the department said in a news release issued Tuesday.
DSWD has also provided 500 food packs, worth PHP210,000, and 1,000 pieces of malong, worth PHP250,000, to the local government of Legazpi City, bringing the total assistance cost to PHP5,421,000.
Based on the 2 p.m. report of the DSWD-Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau (DReAMB) on Tuesday, the number of affected families has increased to 23,729 individuals in 30 barangays in Albay.
Some 18,793 persons are taking refuge in 23 evacuation centers in the municipalities of Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo and the cities of Ligao and Tabaco; while 4,936 persons are staying with relatives or friends.
DSWD Officer in Charge Emmanuel Leyco said they are closely monitoring developments in Albay.
“We are in close coordination with local government units regarding the needs of their constituents during this period of emergency. We also appeal to the public to give support to all government efforts, as well as those of the private sector, to assist affected families and communities,” Leyco said. (DSWD)