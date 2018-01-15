DSWD Bicol ready to send additional aid to LGUs affected by Mayon eruption

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region V is ready to provide relief supplies to local government units (LGUs) experiencing the effects of the Mayon eruption in Albay.
As of January 15, 2018, 12 noon, the Regional Office has 12,926 family food packs in the warehouse. There are also non-food items available consisting of 34,363 pcs. malong, 382 rolls of laminated sacks, 7,327 dignity kits, and 52,853 blankets.
One (1) box of DSWD family food pack contains six (6) kilos of rice, four (4) tin cans of corned beef, four (4) tin cans of sardines and six (6) packs of energy drink or coffee sufficient for five members of a family good for two days. The LGUs also provide relief supplies to affected families but the packaging and content vary.
DSWD Region V is regularly replenishing its stockpiles with and regularly prepositioning relief supplies in preparation for any possible disaster occurrences.
According to Dir. Arnel Garcia during the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) meeting earlier today: DSWD OIC Sec. Emmanuel Leyco approved the request of additional 30,000 family food packs for Bicol region.
The affected LGUs should submit to DSWD their disaster report and request letter signed by the local chief executive (LCE) to access the said available augmentation support from the DSWD.
Furthermore, the provincial and municipal action team leaders of DSWD are continuously monitoring the situation in the province of Albay. They are also working closely with the disaster risk reduction and management offices (DRRMOs) and social welfare and development offfices (SWDOs) to generate the latest reports.
The Emergency Management Team at the Regional Office has started its duty since yesterday until now to consolidate reports coming from LGUs.