Dr. Newhall to give presentation on 'A Long and Surprising History of Volcanoes of Bikol'

Photo courtesy of Kristian Cordero of Ateneo de Naga University Press
This is the second Fr. Frank Lynch, SJ Lecture Series on January 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Richie Fernando Hall, Ateneo de Naga University.
"Most of us think of history as extending back to the times of our grandfathers, or maybe for really ancient history, back to the time of Christ. Geologists study a much longer history, all the way back to the origin of the Earth, about 4.6 billion years ago. Here in Bikol, geologic history extends back at least to 100-200 million years ago, and the volcanoes that surround us have been active for several million years already! Some, like Mt. Isarog, Mt. Iriga (Asog), Mayon, and Bulusan, are relatively young and active. 10,000 or even 100,000 years in the life of a volcano is like 1 year in a human life," the brief note on the presentation reads.
"Of course, volcanoes aren’t really alive in the sense of having brains, reproducing, etc. But they do exhibit life cycles from birth to eventual extinction, with a lot in between. We’ll examine the life histories of the four Bicol volcanoes mentioned above, including giant landslides from Isarog and Iriga, and also the concept that the state of magma (molten vs. solidified) in the top few kilometers of volcano plumbing controls the eruptive behavior of volcanoes," it continues.
The public is invited to come prepared with questions about volcanoes and other geological features of Bikol!