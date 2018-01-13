DEVELOPING STORY | Mayon spews ash

Photo via Cong. Joey Salceda
This was confirmed by Usec. Renato Solidum, who said the 2.5-3 km-eruption column is bent towards the southwest by strong winds.
Affected families are now being evacuated at the boundaries of Cabangan and Anoling, Camalig.
MDRRMO Camalig has also started giving out face masks due to the incident.
The MDRRMO is presently alerting the residents of the affected areas.
UPDATE: Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara has ordered residents and the public to refrain from engaging in any human activity within the three to six kilometer permanent danger zone.
UDDATE: The PDRRMC has ordered evacuation in 16 barangays around Mayon, according to . These incude:
Daraga - Miisi, Banadero, Matnog
Camalig - Anoling, Quirangay, Tumpa, Suha, Tinubran
Guinobatan - Tandarora and Maninila
Ligao City - Baligang and Amtic
Tabaco City - Magapo and Buang
Malilipot - Canaway and Calbayog
UPDATE: Due to the active abnormality of Mayon Volcano accompanied by a Phreatic Eruption around 5:00 pm this afternoon and for public safety and for health reasons due to expected heavy ashfall, the PDRRMC orders the following, according to Gov. Al Francis Bichara:
1. Evacuation of residents inside and within the periphery of the 6 kms. PDZ in barangay Anoling, Quirangay, Sua, Tumpa, Tinubran Camalig; Tandarora, Maninila Guinobatan; Miisi Budiao, Matnog, Daraga; Calbayog and Canaway, Malilipot; Buang Buhian and Magapo, Tabaco; Baligang, Amtic Ligao
2. Strictly no farming and orchid picking inside the 6 kms. PDZ in barangay Anoling, Quirangay, Sua, Tumpa, Tinubran Camalig; Tandarora, maninila Guinobatan; Miisi Budiao, Matnog, Daraga; Calbayog and Canaway, Malilipot; Buang Buhian and Magapo, Tabaco; Baligang, Amtic Ligao.
3.Residents within the slope of the volcano experiencing heavy ashfall should take precautionary measure against possible roof collapsed due to accumulated heavy ash and rain.
4. C/MDRRMCs are advised to implement this advisory in their areas of jurisdiction.
(With reports from Vince Villar)
