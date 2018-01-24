Despite calamity, education remains priority--Gov. Bichara

|Photo: Albay PIO
LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--"Education is lifetime. The Mayon Volcano eruption is short-term."
This is how Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara gives premium to education despite the calamity in a press statement regarding the suspension or lifting of suspension of classes.
Bichara, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council Chairman emphasized that said suspension or lifting of suspension will be "selective and localized depending on the prevailing situations in the affected areas."
"The respective Mayors of affected cities and municipalities have been authorized to make the decisions as to said suspension and/or lifting of suspension of classes based on their intelligent and prudent judgement," the statement reads.
"This set-up is designed to make the suspension of classes most responsive to the present emergency situation and will not unnecessarily disrupt the regular schedule of classes and academic calendar," he explained.
Alert level 4 remains in effect over the volcano, as of this afternoon.
Meanwhile, asked about the calamity funds earlier today, Bichara stated: “We are using every centavo from the savings of the province for the food and water of the evacuees. We are also coordinating with many agencies for donations and deployment of volunteer workers such as nurses to assist the evacuees."