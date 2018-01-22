Daet's Kimberly Baluzo sets sights on Wishcovery singing tilt finals

|Photo courtesy of Kimberly Baluzo
"It has always been my dream to share my God-given talent to the whole world," she told the Bicol Standard.
"I give thanks to the Lord, that out of thousands who auditioned from different parts of our country, a few
months ago, I'm now part of the Grand Finals," she added.
"However, to cope with this singing battle, I need much support from all to watch my Wishclusive video on Youtube Channel of Wishcovery, Like and Share to all Bicolanos because I am bringing not just the name of my province and a pride in my humble beginnings but also the entire bicol region V," she said.
Catch Kimberly in the grand finals of Wishcovery this March.