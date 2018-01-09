Catanduanes sending more delegates to Palarong Bicol 2018

In an interview Monday, Catanduanes Schools Division Superintendent Socorro Dela Rosa said the Provincial School Board (PSB) approved last week a PHP13-million Special Education Fund (SEF) for 2018 prioritizing sports development, and part of this will be allocated for the Palaro.
She said since the province’s ranking in the Palarong Bicol had not improved because they had limited their number of delegates, they decided to send more this year.
"We will send athletes to other events other than those events that we have participated in last year," Dela Rosa said.
According to her, Catanduanes will send 204 coaches and 424 athletes to participate in 23 events in elementary (boys and girls) level; 33 events in secondary (boys and girls); and 6 events in Paralympics (boys and girls).
She also assured that the division will not only rely on the SEF as the Department of Education (DepEd) will also download funds for construction and repair of school buildings, educational research, and procurement of reference materials and books.
All programs, projects and activities approved by the PSB are based on the revised guidelines on the utilization of SEF to ensure efficient use of resources.
Included also under the Sports Development program to be funded by the SEF are the sports equipment, training for the whole year, the PalarongPanlalawigan incentive for qualifiers in the Palarong Pambansa and maintenance of athletic complex and swimming pool. (Connie Calipay, PNA)