Catanduanes gov't readies for 73rd Catanduanes’ Liberation Day

The holding of the event is in collaboration with professors from Catanduanes State University, Mr. Ramon Felipe Sarmiento and Mr. Adem Nalu Rubio who were also both enthusiasts and advocates of Catanduanes’ history and culture.
Prof. Sarmiento pointed out that the occasion will give what is due to the two living veterans and it will raise awareness on the importance of our heroes among the people especially the youth.
He added that we are to present true living heroes to serve as inspiration and epitome of today’s youth.
The program will also be involving performers from the Catanduanes Cultural Troupe and the Capitol Chorale that is expected to bring a thematic and a more of a production-like staging of the battle for Catanduanes’ liberation.
Likewise, the event will be more on giving tribute to our liberators especially to Mr. Tomas Gil and Mr. Cenon Camano who will both be given recognition.
More importantly, the youth and other sectors in the community will have their part in this commemoration.