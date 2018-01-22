Casureco II AGM Lalas to be ousted?

Interviewed by the Bicol Standard, Cornelio revealed that Lalas has been making frequent trips to Manila charged to the local account of Casureco II.
Cornelio also lashed at Lalas for his failure to implement the approved 14th-month bonus for reasons they do not understand.
"Lalas has been rejecting our resolutions unilaterally without explanation," Cornelio said.
"Furthermore, there is the issue of the P39-M 20 MVA power plant which will be constructed in Naga City. Lalas should be transparent with all the transactions with the supplier. We do not even know if there is a rebate that should also accrue to us," Cornelio said without giving further details.
"Also, I have been texting him in relation to Casureco II's contribution to the Bicol Meet as regards the power supply, but he never answers my messages," he added.
"He should understand that this is not a personal matter, but is about my official function as Board of Director," Cornelio said.
"There are also vehicles that only he [Lalas] is able to use, instead of servicing the Casureco team."
"I am taking the cudgels for the employees for these concerns," said Cornelio.
"We are willing to give him a chance to explain, but we are also prepared to bring this issue to the Office of the Ombudsman should we find evidence that indeed Lalas transgressed pertinent provisions of law, especially on this never-ending travels, which is abhorred by the President Duterte," he bared.
Cornelio begged off to make a more detailed explanation.
"Let us wait for the 24th, as we intend to make a full disclosure of our gripes against Lalas," he said.