Bongalonta reclaims seat; suspension order stayed

The said order was issued after Mayor Tomas Bongalonta Jr., had seasonably filed a Notice of Appeal to the Office of the President questioning the legality of the six (6) months suspension imposed against him by Governor Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte, upon the recommendation of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of the province.
“Pursuant to Section 9 of Administrative Order No. 22, series of 2011, considering the instant appeal was timely filed, the execution of SP Decision dated 03 November 2017 is hereby stayed”, the order said.
Due to this development, he (Bongalonta) will again be able to normally function as the town’s chief executive.
Meanwhile, in the said order, the Office of the President said that in order for them to act on the appeal, without necessarily giving due course thereto, the Appellee, Yolanda M. Berina, is given fifteen (15) days upon receipt of the copy of the Appeal Memorandum to submit her comments thereon.
The Sangguniang Palalawigan of Camarines Sur is also given the same number of days to forward to the office, the complete records of the case, together with the summary of proceedings thereon from the date of filing of the complaint up to its transmittal to Office of the President, including the orders, resolutions, and decisions as required under Memorandum Circular No, 123, series of 1991.
This order was issued last January 9.
It was received by Mayor Bongalonta January 15, 2018.