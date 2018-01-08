Bicolana Catriona Gray eyes Binibining Pilipinas 2018 crown

Earlier today, the 23-year-old model from Oas, Albay filed her application for the pageant.
She posted on Instagram: Today marks the reveal of an evolution of self that has been quietly happening away from the public's eye for a little while now. It was in no way planned, but sometimes the stars align to make things happen."
"Maraming Salamat sa inyong tiwala at sana samahan niyo ako sa aking bagong paglalakbay. 🙏 #CatrionaBBP2018 #CatGanern," she added.
In 2016, Gray was crowned Miss World Philippines.
She finished in the Top 5 of Miss World 2016.